3 injured, 1 gravely, in south Minneapolis shooting

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Three people were injured in a shooting in south Minneapolis early Tuesday, police said.

A 31-year-old man, 47-year-old man and 54-year-old woman were at the intersection of 18th Street East and Columbus Avenue South when they were hit by gunfire from someone inside a vehicle, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. The three victims were either in or near a vehicle at the time of the shooting. It happened around 1:30 a.m.

The two men are expected to be OK, while the woman has potentially life-threatening injuries. All three were taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

The shooter's vehicle left the scene, police said, and no arrests have been made.

First published on August 8, 2023 / 10:43 AM

