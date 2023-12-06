3 arrested after man robbed at gunpoint in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — Authorities in the south metro arrested three people, including a teenager, for allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint Tuesday night.

The Apple Valley Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 15100 block of Cedar Avenue for an armed robbery around 10:16 p.m. The victim told police three males had robbed him using a handgun, taking his car keys and wallet. During the altercation, the victim says he was threatened with and struck with the firearm.

Police say the victim was able to provide a vehicle description as the suspects fled the area. Officers were able to locate a vehicle matching the description traveling northbound on Cedar Avenue.

MORE NEWS: Minnesota has a $2.4 billion surplus, but a deficit could be looming, state budget officials say

Officers attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle but the suspects sped away, ultimately crashing while attempting to exit from Cedar Avenue onto Cliff Road, AVPD said.

The suspects allegedly ran from the vehicle and a perimeter was set up before the suspects were apprehended. Police say they also recovered a firearm.

According to police, the suspects include a 23-year-old man and a 38-year-old man, both from St. Paul, and a 16-year-old boy from Richfield.

The incident remains under investigation.