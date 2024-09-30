$2M Mega Millions ticket sold at Edina gas station

EDINA, Minn. — A winning $2 million lottery ticket was sold in Edina on Friday, and the ticket has yet to be claimed.

The ticket was purchased at the Holiday Stationstore at 5101 Edina Industrial Blvd. The winning numbers were 29, 46, 53, 69, and 70.

It was Minnesota's first Mega Millions winner who had also ticked the "megaplier" box, meaning the person payed an extra $1 and had what is typically a $1 million winning sum doubled, as the megaplier number was 2.

The business also earns $5,000 for selling the ticket.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday is set at an estimated $93 million. Lottery jackpots have gotten bigger over the years after a series of rule changes that shrank the odds for both the Powerball and Mega Millions. Interest rates can also factor into the advertised jackpot amount, financial experts say.