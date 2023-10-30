Watch CBS News
25 year-old man killed in crash in Meadowlands Township

By Johnny Kahner

CULVER, Minn. — A man is dead after a crash in northern Minnesota.

Zachary Johnson, 25, from Culver, was killed in the crash. 

The car he was driving flipped over into a water-filled ditch, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.  

It happened around 9 a.m. on Highway 7, south of Highway 133, in Meadowlands Township.

Johnson was the only person inside the vehicle.

No one else was hurt. 

The sheriff's office is investigating.

