25 year-old man killed in crash in Meadowlands Township

One person dead after a crash in northern Minnesota

One person dead after a crash in northern Minnesota

One person dead after a crash in northern Minnesota

CULVER, Minn. — A man is dead after a crash in northern Minnesota.

Zachary Johnson, 25, from Culver, was killed in the crash.

The car he was driving flipped over into a water-filled ditch, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

RELATED: Minor injuries after crash involving ambulance in south Minneapolis

It happened around 9 a.m. on Highway 7, south of Highway 133, in Meadowlands Township.

Johnson was the only person inside the vehicle.

No one else was hurt.

The sheriff's office is investigating.