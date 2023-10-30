25 year-old man killed in crash in Meadowlands Township
CULVER, Minn. — A man is dead after a crash in northern Minnesota.
Zachary Johnson, 25, from Culver, was killed in the crash.
The car he was driving flipped over into a water-filled ditch, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.
It happened around 9 a.m. on Highway 7, south of Highway 133, in Meadowlands Township.
Johnson was the only person inside the vehicle.
No one else was hurt.
The sheriff's office is investigating.
