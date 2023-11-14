Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

21-year-old man killed in Minneapolis shooting Tuesday night

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Nov. 14, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of Nov. 14, 2023 01:24

MINNEAPOLIS — A 21-year-old man was killed Tuesday night in a shooting, according to police.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at 8:23 p.m. at 3739 Newton Ave. N.

When officers arrived, they found a house with the front door open. Police then went into the house and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They administered first aid but did not revive the man.

No arrests have been made, and circumstances surrounding the shooting are not clear at this time.

MORE NEWS: 5 injured in 3 separate shootings in south Minneapolis Sunday night

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the man's name and cause of death.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). 

Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.   

Police are investigating.  

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on November 14, 2023 / 10:52 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.