21-year-old man killed in Minneapolis shooting Tuesday night

MINNEAPOLIS — A 21-year-old man was killed Tuesday night in a shooting, according to police.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at 8:23 p.m. at 3739 Newton Ave. N.

When officers arrived, they found a house with the front door open. Police then went into the house and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They administered first aid but did not revive the man.

No arrests have been made, and circumstances surrounding the shooting are not clear at this time.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the man's name and cause of death.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

Police are investigating.