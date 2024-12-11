Watch CBS News
2025 Gopher football schedule released

By Chloe Rosen

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The Big Ten released the schedule for the Golden Gopher's 2025 season on Wednesday. They will play their first game against Buffalo. 

That game will also be their home opener and is set for Aug. 28. Their final game of the season will be against Wisconsin on Nov. 29. 

The Gophers will also face off against Northwestern at historic Wrigley Field on Nov. 22. 

The full Gopher football schedule can be viewed online. Tickets for the 2025 season are already on sale. 

The Golden Gophers ended their 2024 season with an overall record of 7-4 and a conference record of 5-4. 

The Gophers will face off against Virginia Tech in Duke's Mayo Bowl on Jan. 3. This will be Minnesota's first appearance in the Duke's Mayo bowl and the first time the Gophers will face off against Virginia Tech. The Gophers have won seven straight bowl games going back to 2015. 

