2024 James Beard Award semifinalists include several Minnesota chefs, restaurants

Hai Hai's Christina Nguyen on finding the confidence to bring her own twist to a Southeast Asian menu

MINNEAPOLIS — The semifinalists for the 2024 James Beard Awards have been announced and several members of Minnesota's culinary scene are among the names.

Three of the state's chefs are up for Best Chef: Midwest — Ann Ahmed of Khâluna, Christina Nguyen of Hai Hai and Karyn Tomlinson of Myriel. All three were semifinalists in the same category last year, though none advanced to the nominee stage.

Meteor in north Minneapolis is a semifinalist for Outstanding Bar, while northeast Minneapolis' Oro by Nixta is in consideration for Best New Restaurant.

Daniel del Prado of Porzana will compete for Outstanding Chef and Marc Heu of Marc Heu Pâtisserie Paris is named in the Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker category.

In April, the semifinalists will be winnowed to a field of nominees. The winners will be announced June 10.

The James Beard Awards are widely considered the most prestigious culinary honors in the nation. Last year was a down year for Minnesota, with just one nominee and no winners, though the state earned several semifinalist nods. In 2022, Indigenous eatery Owamni was named Best New Restaurant.