2023 WNBA Draft: Where do the Lynx pick, and who will they take?

MINNEAPOLIS -- The 2023 WNBA Draft will be held Monday night, and the Minnesota Lynx are well positioned to add some top-tier talent.

WHICH PICKS DO THE LYNX HAVE?

The Lynx pick twice in the first round, at No. 2 and No. 12. They also have two second round picks -- 16th and 24th overall -- and a third round pick (28th).

Second overall is the highest the Lynx have drafted since they took franchise legend Maya Moore with the top overall pick in 2011. They've picked second once before -- in 2010, they took guard Monica Wright at that spot. Wright was traded to the Seattle Storm during her sixth season with the Lynx. She won two championships in Minnesota and averaged 7.9 points a game.

WHO WILL THE LYNX DRAFT?

At a press conference on Friday, Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve identified the qualities the team looks for in prospects.

"A selfless individual that wants to work really hard and understands what it takes to be successful and winning in this league," she said. "We've had some really good interviews."

She also said the team has fielded offers for the No. 2 pick, but it's "not likely" they'll trade it.

The top prospect in this year's WNBA Draft is South Carolina center Aliyah Boston. Boston, 6'5", won a national championship in 2022 and was named the tourney's Most Outstanding Player. She was also a three-time unanimous First Team All-American and a two-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Unfortunately for the Lynx, Boston is likely to be taken first overall by the Indiana Fever.

In his latest mock draft, CBS Sports' Jack Maloney has the Lynx taking Maryland's Diamond Miller. The 6'3" guard was a Second Team All-American this year. She averaged 14.6 points a game over her collegiate career, and 19.7 during her senior season.

"At 6-foot-3 she has guard skills and athleticism in a forward's body, and boasts the most upside of anyone in this class outside of Boston," Maloney said. "Her 3-point shot does need some work, but she'll be an exciting addition to a new era of Lynx basketball."

With the 12th pick, Maloney projects the Lynx will draft Zia Cooke from South Carolina. The 5'9" guard made the NCAA All-Tournament Team three times, and was a Player of the Year finalist in 2019. She holds school records for both attempted 3-point shots and made 3s in the NCAA Tournament.

"She is coming off the most impressive and efficient offensive season of her collegiate career, and has excelled in the biggest moments to make two NCAA All-Tournament Teams," Maloney said. "The Lynx need backcourt depth, and Cooke could be a fit here."

WHEN DOES THE DRAFT START?

The draft begins at 6 p.m. CT Monday.