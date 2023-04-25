2023 NFL Draft: Gophers who could hear their name called

MINNEAPOLIS -- The 2023 NFL Draft starts Thursday, and while it's unlikely any Minnesota Gophers will have their name called in round one, there are a few prospects who could be headed to the pros.

C John Michael Schmitz

Schmitz is the highest-ranked Gophers prospect on CBS Sports' draft rankings at No. 37. The two-year starter, listed at 6-foot-4 and 301 pounds, could have his name called as early as the second round.

STATE COLLEGE, PA - OCTOBER 22: John Michael Schmitz #60 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers lines up against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first half at Beaver Stadium on October 22, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. Scott Taetsch / Getty Images

CBS Sports' scouting report calls him "a ready-to-go center with loads of experience."

"Nothing about his game is sensational, but it's very hard to find a true weakness to attack, giving him a high floor," the scouting report reads.

Schmitz was a First Team All-American in 2022 and participated in the 2023 Senior Bowl, where NFL coaches got to work with him up close. He's a virtual guarantee to be the first Gopher drafted, and will likely be the draft's top center.

READ MORE: 2023 NFL Draft: 3 potential draft scenarios for the Minnesota Vikings

CB Terell Smith

Smith, a 6-foot-1, 204-pounds defensive back, is CBS Sports' 101st-ranked prospect. He started every game his senior year, and snagged four interceptions across his five seasons with the Gophers.

MADISON, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 26: Terell Smith #4 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers looks on during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. Getty Images

Smith is likely to be picked in the middle rounds of the draft, and will probably start his career as a backup and special teams player.

Here's what CBS Sports has to say: "He has average ball skills but good awareness as the ball is arriving. He checks the physical and most of the athleticism boxes wanted in a mid-round CB in today's NFL."

S Jordan Howden

CBS Sports says one of Howden's strengths is also a weakness, in a way.

"He can line up all over the defense, but where he plays in the NFL will be the biggest question facing him," the scouting report reads. "But he was a chess piece for the Gophers, moving all over the field."

BRONX, NY - DECEMBER 29: Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Jordan Howden (23) during the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl college football game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Syracuse Orange on December 29, 2022 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Howden has a ton of experience, starting 49 games in college, and only missed two tackles in his senior season. He's CBS Sports' No. 206 prospect.

RB Mohamed Ibrahim

Ibrahim's injury history, lack of high-end speed and limited use in the passing game limit him as a prospect, but he was a productive runner for the Gophers.

MADISON, WI - NOVEMBER 26: Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) looks for the open hole durning a college football game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Wisconsin Badgers on November 26th, 2022 at Barry Alvarez field at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI. Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 5-foot-8, 203 pound back set University of Minnesota school records for career rushing touchdowns (53), 100-yard rushing games (24), 200-yard rushing games (5) and rushing yards in a season (1,665 in 2020). He racked up a ton of stats in college, which is a positive, but it also means there's plenty of wear-and-tear on his body before he's ever taken an NFL snap.

He's outside of CBS Sports' top 300 prospects, but there's a chance a team takes a late-round flyer on him. Otherwise, he could get looks as an undrafted free agent.