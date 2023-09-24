20-year-old man arrested after stabbing in Ely

ELY, Minn. — A 20-year-old man is in custody after allegedly stabbing another man in northern Minnesota Saturday morning, police said.

The Ely Police Department said a man with multiple stab wounds showed up to a local hospital around 3 a.m.

He was treated and released and told police a 20-year-old man from Orr stabbed him after an argument. The 20-year-old was arrested when he returned to the scene of the stabbing.

He is being held at the Virginia jail awaiting charges.

WCCO typically does not identify those arrested until they are formally charged.