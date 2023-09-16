Watch CBS News
Woman dies in Siren, Wis., suspect taken into custody

SIREN, Wis. — A woman died in northwestern Wisconsin early Friday morning, and a suspect is in custody.

The Burnett County Sheriff's Office says she was found inside her home around 2:23 a.m. A suspect was taken into custody around eight hours later.

The sheriff's department says the case is under investigation, and there are no further details at this time.

