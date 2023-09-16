Woman dies in Siren, Wis., suspect taken into custody
SIREN, Wis. — A woman died in northwestern Wisconsin early Friday morning, and a suspect is in custody.
The Burnett County Sheriff's Office says she was found inside her home around 2:23 a.m. A suspect was taken into custody around eight hours later.
The sheriff's department says the case is under investigation, and there are no further details at this time.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.