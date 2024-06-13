Watch CBS News
2 women killed in New Brighton house fire

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. — Two women were killed in a house fire in the northeast metro early Wednesday.

Callers reported a fire on the 1500 block of 21st Avenue in New Brighton just after 2 a.m., according to the New Brighton Department of Public Safety.

Firefighters found two women inside: 78-year-old Diana Davies and 37-year-old Maya Davies. First responders tried to save the women, but both of them died, the department said.

Officials said the fire was likely started by accident and there were no working smoke alarms in the home.

"Smoke alarms save lives — but only if they are properly maintained," New Brighton Fire Marshal Kip LaMotte said. "Working smoke alarms give you the critical seconds you need to escape a fire."  

The Ramsey County Fire Investigation Team is looking into the fire.

