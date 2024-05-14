Minnesota Red Cross offering free smoke detectors, fire safety education

MINNEAPOLIS — The American Red Cross is on a mission to ensure Minnesotans have working smoke detectors and families have an escape plan should a fire happen at home.

The organization said seven lives are lost daily to home fires, making functional smoke alarms crucial for people to evacuate to safety.

The Red Cross Minnesota and Dakotas Region is holding a series of events to install free smoke detectors and provide fire education to the public.

Smoke alarms should be tested every month. Smoke alarm batteries should be changed twice a year while the device should be replaced every 10 years.

Experts also encourage families to make an escape plan and practice at least twice a year. The plan should ensure everyone knows two ways to exit every room in the home and have a designated meeting point outside in a safe area. The plan should be successfully executed in two minutes or less.

Call 612-440-9611 for information on how to get a free smoke alarm and schedule a fire education visit.

The Red Cross has more information on creating fire safety plans online.