2 shot, 1 arrested after gunfight on St. Paul street

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Two people were injured in an exchange of gunfire in St. Paul early Tuesday morning, and one of them is now in custody.

The gunfight occurred on the 300 block of Atwater Street just after 3:30 a.m., according to the St. Paul Police Department.

Per the department's investigation, two people approached an occupied vehicle, and both sides fired shots. It's unclear what prompted the gunfire.

Two people -- one of the people outside of the vehicle, and the person inside the vehicle -- were hospitalized for their injuries. The person who was inside the vehicle was discharged and arrested, police said. The other person's injuries are not life-threatening.

