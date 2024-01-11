2 officers briefly hospitalized after powder ignites during test in Kandiyohi County

WILLMAR, Minn. — Two law enforcement officers testing an "unknown powder" were briefly hospitalized after it ignited early Thursday, officials said.

The officers were testing the powder at the Kandiyohi County Law Enforcement Center around 12:30 a.m., the county's sheriff's office said. Officials believed the powder was a controlled substance.

Both officers were treated at a nearby hospital and released.

"This incident is currently under investigation and no threat to law enforcement is suspected," the sheriff's office said.

