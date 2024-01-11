Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

2 officers briefly hospitalized after powder ignites during test in Kandiyohi County

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from Jan. 11, 2024
Morning headlines from Jan. 11, 2024 02:11

WILLMAR, Minn. — Two law enforcement officers testing an "unknown powder" were briefly hospitalized after it ignited early Thursday, officials said.

The officers were testing the powder at the Kandiyohi County Law Enforcement Center around 12:30 a.m., the county's sheriff's office said. Officials believed the powder was a controlled substance.

Both officers were treated at a nearby hospital and released.

"This incident is currently under investigation and no threat to law enforcement is suspected," the sheriff's office said.

READ MORE: University of Minnesota officials say suspect in shooting threats has been "contained," all-clear is given

Anthony Bettin
social-seofeatured-minnesota.jpg

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at WCCO. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

First published on January 11, 2024 / 1:45 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.