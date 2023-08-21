2 motorcyclists crash in Barron County, Wis.; 1 killed

RICE LAKE, Wis. -- Authorities say two motorcyclists crashed near Rice Lake, Wisconsin, Saturday night. One of them was killed and the other fled the scene before being found.

The crash happened on County Highway M around 10:15 p.m., the Barron County Sheriff's Department said.

The two motorcyclists collided and both lost control. One of the drivers -- 37-year-old Charles Kee -- was airlifted from the scene and died at a hospital. The other driver, a 31-year-old man, fled the scene, but authorities located him, the sheriff's department said.

READ MORE: 1 killed, 1 injured in western Wisconsin motorcycle crash

The highway was closed for more than four hours while the crash was investigated.

The sheriff's department said there may have been a third motorcyclist involved, and it is still investigating.