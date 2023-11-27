Watch CBS News

2 Minnesotans die from contaminated cantaloupes

Health experts warn contaminated cantaloupe is making people sick across the country. So far, there have been 99 salmonella cases in more than two dozen states. Caroline Cummings reports on what fans of the fruit need to know to stay safe.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.