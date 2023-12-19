Watch CBS News
2 Minneapolis police officers hurt while responding to assault

MINNEAPOLIS — Two Minneapolis police officers were hurt in downtown Monday night while responding to reports of an assault. 

Police said the injuries are not life-threatening, but did not say how the officers were hurt or if there is any danger to the public. 

WCCO is seeking more information.

First published on December 19, 2023 / 5:39 AM CST

