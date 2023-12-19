2 Minneapolis police officers hurt while responding to assault
MINNEAPOLIS — Two Minneapolis police officers were hurt in downtown Monday night while responding to reports of an assault.
Police said the injuries are not life-threatening, but did not say how the officers were hurt or if there is any danger to the public.
WCCO is seeking more information.
READ MORE: Minneapolis police investigating after man found fatally shot in head
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.