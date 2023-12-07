2 men, dog rescued after falling through ice while fishing in Nowthen

NOWTHEN, Minn. — Authorities rescued two men and a dog after they fell through the ice on a lake north of the Twin Cities Sunday.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, the men and dog were ice fishing near the 22500 block of Garnet Street Northwest in Nowthen. They fell through and were unable to get out.

A passerby floated a canoe to them, which they were able to wait in until authorities arrived, just after 3:30 p.m. Deputy Chris Fjeld made the call to begin the rescue after noticing the men were showing symptoms of hypothermia.

Deputies from the Anoka County Sheriff's Office and other first responders got the men and dog off the water.

"We are thankful all involved are OK and are proud of Deputy Fjeld's selfless actions to help others in need," the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office issued a reminder that the ice on some Minnesota bodies of water is not yet thick enough for ice fishing or other activities.

"By walking onto the ice when it is still too thin, you are putting yourself at significant risk of falling through and experiencing hypothermia or death," the sheriff's office said. "If you are planning on going onto the ice this winter, please visit the Minnesota Department of Natural Resource's website for a guide on how thick the ice needs to be before walking or driving on it."