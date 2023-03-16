2 men charged in fatal shooting at Cub Foods parking lot in Fridley

FRIDLEY, Minn. -- Two men have been charged in connection with a fatal shooting at a Cub Foods parking lot in Fridley earlier this month.

According to court documents filed Thursday, 32-year-old Johnson Sirleaf faces a second-degree murder charge, while 29-year-old Blanyon Davies is charged with aiding an offender.

The shooting occurred the morning of March 9 outside the Cub Foods on 57th Avenue Northeast. The victim, identified as 27-year-old Devon Adams of Hugo, was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police spoke to several witnesses at the scene, including Adams' girlfriend, per the criminal complaint. Through witness accounts, police identified a red SUV as the suspect vehicle.

The complaint states surveillance video showed the SUV drive into the parking lot and pull in front of Adams' vehicle, blocking it from leaving. Witnesses described hearing an argument followed by a gunshot. The SUV was also seen on video leaving the scene.

Surveillance video also showed the SUV arriving at a nearby apartment building shortly after the shooting, per the complaint. A second vehicle, a Ford truck, also arrived, and the SUV's driver entered that vehicle and left the scene.

Investigators found the truck was registered to Davies. The SUV was registered to two Plymouth women, who "have had contacts" with Sirleaf, the complaint states.

Cellphone records show contact between Sirleaf and Davies before and after the shooting, and place Sirleaf at the location of the shooting, investigators said.

Since the shooting, Sirleaf had been staying at a hotel behind the Cub Foods, and Davies also frequented the hotel, the complaint states.

Sirleaf and Davies are both in custody.