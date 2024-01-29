2 killed in single-vehicle rollover crash in central Minnesota.
SOUTHSIDE TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Two people were killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash in central Minnesota Saturday night.
The crash occurred around 11:15 p.m. on 109th Street Northwest in Southside Township, according to the Wright County Sheriff's Office.
A driver, identified as 25-year-old James Mancini of Kimball, was heading west on Oliver Avenue Northwest when his vehicle left the road. Mancini died at the scene, as did his passenger, 24-year-old Samantha Benoit of Champlin, the sheriff's office said.
The crash is being investigated.
READ MORE: 83-year-old motorist killed after collision with box truck in SE Minnesota
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.