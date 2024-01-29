Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

2 killed in single-vehicle rollover crash in central Minnesota.

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from Jan. 29, 2024
Morning headlines from Jan. 29, 2024 03:24

SOUTHSIDE TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Two people were killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash in central Minnesota Saturday night.

The crash occurred around 11:15 p.m. on 109th Street Northwest in Southside Township, according to the Wright County Sheriff's Office.

A driver, identified as 25-year-old James Mancini of Kimball, was heading west on Oliver Avenue Northwest when his vehicle left the road. Mancini died at the scene, as did his passenger, 24-year-old Samantha Benoit of Champlin, the sheriff's office said.

The crash is being investigated.

READ MORE: 83-year-old motorist killed after collision with box truck in SE Minnesota

First published on January 29, 2024 / 1:21 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.