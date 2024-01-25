83-year-old motorist killed after collision with box truck in SE Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol says an 83-year-old woman is dead after a crash south of Rochester on Wednesday.

According to the state patrol, the incident occurred at 8:45 a.m. on Highway 30 and County Road 8 in High Forest Township in Olmsted County.

The patrol says a driver in a box truck was traveling northbound on the county road and a driver in a Toyota Prius was traveling eastbound on the highway. The two motorists collided at the intersection between the two roads.

The driver of the Prius, an 83-year-old Mankato woman, was killed. The truck driver, a 60-year-old Illinois man, suffered injuries that weren't life-threatening. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

Alcohol was not involved in the crash, the patrol said. Road conditions were listed as wet at the time.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.