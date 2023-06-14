NTSB investigating fatal crash involving small plane in Wisconsin

Authorities are investigating after a small plane crashed Wednesday in southern Wisconsin, the National Transportation Safety Board said.

The NTSB said in a tweet that it is investigating the crash of a Mooney M20R aircraft near Watertown, a city in Dodge and Jefferson counties about 48 miles northwest of Milwaukee.

Later, the Watertown Police Department confirmed that it was a fatal crash.

BREAKING: Watertown Police have confirmed Wednesday morning’s place crash at Brandt Quirk Park was fatal. The department could not confirm how many people were onboard the plane. The FAA and NTSB are leading the investigation. @CBS58 pic.twitter.com/ykGfXTzyul — Emerson Lehmann (@lehmann_emerson) June 14, 2023

Television helicopter footage from the scene showed apparent aircraft debris spread across a field and in an adjacent wooded area.

Mary Bellows, who lives in Watertown, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that around noon she heard the plane and then a big boom. She said her room shook, and then a large plume of smoke rose near her home.