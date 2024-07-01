2 killed, 2 injured in central Minnesota crash

Minnesota River beginning to recede in Shakopee, and other headlines

GETTY TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Two people were killed and two more injured in a crash in central Minnesota Sunday morning.

It happened near Highway 71 and County Road 28 in Getty Township just after 7:30 a.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

A driver in a pickup truck was heading south on Highway 71, while three people in an SUV were going east on County Road 28. The two vehicles collided, the patrol said.

Two passengers in the SUV were killed: 30-year-old Lener Salgado of Melrose and 20-year-old Nayeli Hernandez of Sauk Centre, according to the patrol. The SUV's driver, a 23-year-old man, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup, a 54-year-old Sauk Centre man, was also hospitalized but is expected to survive.

The state patrol said all involved were wearing seat belts and alcohol is not suspected to be a factor.

Getty Township is just south of Sauk Centre.