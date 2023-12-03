2 injured within hour in separate north Minneapolis shootings

4 things to know from Dec. 3, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — Two men were injured, one of them seriously, in separate shootings Sunday afternoon in north Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 600 block of Penn Avenue North around 1:46 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man in his 20s with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds and provided medical aid until he was transported to North Memorial Medical Center.

Investigators say that the man had been standing outside when shots were fired from a passing vehicle.

An hour later, MPD says officers responded to several ShotSpotter activations near Penn Avenue North and Oliver Avenue North. They found a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening on the 3200 block of Oliver Avenue North. He was transported to North Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

Police say that preliminary information indicates the victim had been standing outside when shots were fired.

There have been no arrests in either case.

MPD says it is unknown if the two incidents are related.