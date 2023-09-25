Watch CBS News
2 injured, building damaged after crash involving ambulance

By WCCO Staff

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities are trying to figure out how a collision sent a car crashing into a building early Sunday morning.

It happened around 2:20 a.m., according to Minneapolis Police.

An SUV went into the Catholic Charities building near Chicago Avenue and 17th Street East after police say it collided with an ambulance.

An SUV crashed into a Catholic Charities building in Minneapolis on Sunday WCCO

The driver of the vehicle and the passenger were hurt but are expected to be okay.

No one in the ambulance was injured.  

First published on September 24, 2023 / 10:05 PM

