2 hurt after illegal firework set off inside Fridley home

FRIDLEY, Minn. — Two people were injured by an illegal firework that was set off inside a Fridley home Saturday night.

Police say it happened just before 6 p.m. at a residence off Altura Road Northeast.

The victims are expected to recover, and police say the Minneapolis Bomb Squad was called out to make sure there was no further danger.

The case is still under investigation.

