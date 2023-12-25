2 fatal crashes reported in central Minnesota on Christmas Eve

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota State Patrol says two women are dead following two separate crash incidents on wet roads Sunday.

According to the patrol, the first crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m. on Highway 71 at 870th Avenue in Winfield Township, which is in Renville County.

A driver in a Honda CR-V was traveling north on the highway when the vehicle left the roadway and stopped in the ditch. The driver and sole occupant, a 58-year-old Pequot Lakes woman, died in the crash. She was not wearing a seatbelt, the patrol said.

The second crash occurred on Highway 71 in Chippewa Falls Township, located in Pope County. There, two motorists crashed head-on. An 18-year-old Willmar woman driving one of the vehicles suffered non-life threatening injuries, while a 57-year-old Glenwood woman driving the other vehicle died from her injuries. There were no others involved.

The roads were reported to be wet in both crashes.