2 dead, 2 severely injured in head-on crash in McLeod County

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

RICH VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Two people are dead and two others are gravely injured after a head-on crash in McLeod County Saturday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol said a driver in a Jeep was heading west on Highway 7 in Rich Valley Township while a driver in a Buick was going east. The two vehicles collided around 6:30 p.m.

The two drivers — 34-year-old Chad Guzinski of Mayer and 68-year-old Thomas Burns of Watertown, South Dakota — died at the scene.

Each car also contained a passenger. Both passengers — a 27-year-old man from Mayer and a 64-year-old woman from Watertown — were hospitalized at Hennepin Healthcare with life-threatening injuries.

The state patrol said everyone involved was wearing a seat belt.

Rich Valley Township is about an hour west of the Twin Cities. 

