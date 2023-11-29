Watch CBS News
2 dead, 1 injured in Kandiyohi County crash late Wednesday morning

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

WHITEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Two people were killed and another seriously injured in a central Minnesota crash late Wednesday morning.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred around 11:38 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 5 and County Road 3 in Whitefield Township, about 8 miles south of Willmar.

Deputies arrived to find two vehicles in the west ditch of County Road 5, north of County Road 3.

Investigators say they determined a 2022 Ford Edge had been traveling westbound on County Road 3 when it collided with a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica that was traveling northbound on County Road 5.

The 83-year-old driver of the Chrysler as well as a 76-year-old passenger, both from Blomkest, died from their injuries.

The driver of the Ford, a 75-year-old from Clara City, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar, according to the sheriff's office.

The crash is under investigation.

Riley Moser

First published on November 29, 2023 / 7:23 PM CST

