2 dead, 1 injured in Kandiyohi County crash late Wednesday morning

WHITEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Two people were killed and another seriously injured in a central Minnesota crash late Wednesday morning.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred around 11:38 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 5 and County Road 3 in Whitefield Township, about 8 miles south of Willmar.

Deputies arrived to find two vehicles in the west ditch of County Road 5, north of County Road 3.

Investigators say they determined a 2022 Ford Edge had been traveling westbound on County Road 3 when it collided with a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica that was traveling northbound on County Road 5.

The 83-year-old driver of the Chrysler as well as a 76-year-old passenger, both from Blomkest, died from their injuries.

The driver of the Ford, a 75-year-old from Clara City, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar, according to the sheriff's office.

The crash is under investigation.