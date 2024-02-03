Watch CBS News
Man shot in shopping center parking lot, injuries unknown

ROCHESTER, Minn. — A man was shot in a shopping center parking lot in Rochester. 

Police say the shooting happened just after 2 P.M. Saturday afternoon. The victim was taken to St. Mary's emergency department. 

Two men were taken into custody. 

Police believe an altercation took place before the shooting. There is no threat to the public. 

WCCO will continue to update this story as it develops. 

First published on February 3, 2024 / 4:52 PM CST

