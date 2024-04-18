2 charged for late-night police chase through downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Two men in their twenties are facing charges in connection to a police chase through downtown Minneapolis last Saturday night, according to complaints filed in Hennepin County.

A 23-year-old Minneapolis man was charged with three counts of second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree damage to property, and one count each of first-degree drug possession, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and fourth-degree damage to property.

A 21-year-old Robbinsdale man was charged with one count each of fifth-degree drug possession and fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle.

According to the complaint, officers with the Minneapolis Police Department observed a Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling east on West Broadway Avenue when it ran a red light at 26th Avenue North. Officers ran the license plates and learned they were registered to a Honda Pilot and had multiple KOPS alerts for fleeing police.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but it fled, police say.

As the vehicle drove into downtown, officers attempted to use a tire deflation device but it was not successful. Charges say the vehicle was "driving recklessly and at dangerously high speeds during the pursuit." The Jeep appeared to intentionally drive head-on toward multiple squad cars in the area, forcing the officers to swerve out of the way to avoid being hit.

The chase continued to north Minneapolis, where the Jeep drove into an alley. Two Hennepin County sheriff's deputies entered the alley in an unmarked squad car and attempted a PIT maneuver to stop it. When the two vehicles made contact, the complaint says the Jeep "stepped heavily on the gas pedal" and pushed the deputies' car out of the way.

As the Jeep sped down the alley, it collided with another Hennepin County squad car. The Jeep then backed up before accelerating toward the squad car to hit it a second time. After, the squad was able to push the Jeep sideways to prevent it from driving away again.

Two men then fled on foot from the Jeep. The driver was arrested and identified as a 23-year-old man from Minneapolis. Officers found 15.7 grams of cocaine on the man as well as a "large amount of cash" and a loaded gun, charges state.

The passenger, identified as a 21-year-old man from Robbinsdale, was also arrested. Officers say they found him lying on top of a bill which allegedly field tested positive for cocaine.

Charges state there was more cash inside the Jeep, as well as a digital scale, pre-packaged bags of marijuana and 50 THC vape cartridges.

During the pursuit, the complaint says the Jeep had struck a garage and a chain link fence, causing significant damage to both.

The Jeep was confirmed to be stolen.

Because of the size of the Jeep and the manner it was driven, the complaint alleges it was likely to cause death or great bodily harm.

The 21-year-old man was released from custody over the weekend and the state has since issued a warrant for his arrest. The driver remains in custody.