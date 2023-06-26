2 bodies recovered from Lake Superior after cliff jumpers go missing in Silver Bay

LAKE COUNTY, Minn. – Two people drowned Sunday afternoon in Lake Superior after jumping from a cliff in Silver Bay.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office says two males were spotted struggling in Lake Superior at about 1:25 p.m. after cliff jumping at Black Beach, which is between Duluth and Grand Marais along the North Shore.

Several agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, were called in to help find the males.

About six hours later, the body of one of the jumpers was retrieved from the Great Lake. About 90 minutes later, the other jumper's body was recovered. Their identities will be released at a later time.

