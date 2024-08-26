2 arrested in connection to shooting death of 15-year-old girl in Minneapolis

2 teens arrested for killing 15-year-old girl in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Two teens have been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old girl over the weekend in north Minneapolis.

The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday near 34th and Logan Avenue North. Officers arrived at the scene and found the girl, identified as Tyra Terry, with a life-threatening gunshot wound. She was transported to North Memorial Hospital, where she later died.

A newly released police report says an "unknown person" ran out of the residence before officers arrived.

Two boys — a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old — are now facing charges for helping someone avoid arrest.

The suspected shooter has yet to be arrested.

Terry's older sister, Shaquila Brown, described her as the "sweetest person in the whole world."

"I'm going to miss her laugh, I'm going to miss her coming into my room," said Brown. "I'm going to miss everything, I'm miss her being there."

The shooting remains under investigation.