15-year-old girl shot and killed, Minneapolis Police investigating

By Chloe Rosen

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police are investigating a fatal shooting of a 15 -year-old girl in north Minneapolis. 

The shooting happened at a home just before 2 p.m. near 34th and Logan Avenue North. Officers arrived at the scene and found the girl with at least one life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers immediately provided medical aid until the girl was taken to North Memorial Health. 

Unfortunately she died at the hospital. 

Police say that two adults and two other teenagers were at the home when officers arrived. 

"I am deeply concerned by the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl," said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara. "Whether this is a terrible accident highlighting the need for the proper care and storage of guns, or this is somehow connected to the growing violence among teenagers, the loss of a 15-year-old girl is an unacceptable tragedy. Our investigators are working diligently to determine exactly what happened."

Police are investigating the shooting.

