Watch CBS News
Crime

2 arrested after St. Cloud Islamic Center vandalized; second mosque break-in this week in Minnesota

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Sept. 9, 2022
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Sept. 9, 2022 01:24

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Two people have been arrested for allegedly breaking into and damaging an Islamic Center in St. Cloud early Thursday morning.

Police say that officers arrived to the St. Cloud Islamic Center on the 300 block of 5th Avenue South shortly after 4 a.m. An employee had arrived and found the building to be damaged.

Officers determined that a man and a woman had broken into the mosque, caused damage to the ceiling, and ransacked an office.

The two suspects - a 23-year-old man and 25-year-old woman from New Hope - were arrested two hours later at a nearby hotel. They were taken into custody.

Police say they are investigating the crime as bias-motivated and coordinating with the FBI. Extra patrols will be provided to Islamic centers and mosques in the area.

It's the second mosque break-in in Minnesota this week. A man was seen on surveillance video breaking into and ransacking the Tawfiq Islamic Center in Minneapolis on Sunday night. The suspect also stole roughly $50,000 in donations. He has not been arrested; the community is offering $6,000 for information. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 9, 2022 / 12:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.