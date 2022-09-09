2 arrested after St. Cloud Islamic Center vandalized; second mosque break-in this week in Minnesota

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Two people have been arrested for allegedly breaking into and damaging an Islamic Center in St. Cloud early Thursday morning.

Police say that officers arrived to the St. Cloud Islamic Center on the 300 block of 5th Avenue South shortly after 4 a.m. An employee had arrived and found the building to be damaged.

Officers determined that a man and a woman had broken into the mosque, caused damage to the ceiling, and ransacked an office.

The two suspects - a 23-year-old man and 25-year-old woman from New Hope - were arrested two hours later at a nearby hotel. They were taken into custody.

Police say they are investigating the crime as bias-motivated and coordinating with the FBI. Extra patrols will be provided to Islamic centers and mosques in the area.

It's the second mosque break-in in Minnesota this week. A man was seen on surveillance video breaking into and ransacking the Tawfiq Islamic Center in Minneapolis on Sunday night. The suspect also stole roughly $50,000 in donations. He has not been arrested; the community is offering $6,000 for information.