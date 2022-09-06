Watch CBS News
Minneapolis mosque vandalized, more than $50K in donations stolen

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating after a man broke into a mosque in the Seward neighborhood of Minneapolis and stole around $50,000 in donations.

The Tawfiq Islamic Center was vandalized on Sunday evening. Security camera footage shows a man breaking and entering, and damaging more than 15 doors. Photos show rooms torn apart and police say a safe was also damaged.

CAIR-MN

The Council on American-Islamic Relations' Director Jaylani Hussein says this is not the first time that something like this has happened.

"Minnesota's muslim community is facing unprecedented amount of attacks against our mosques. This latest attack is the fourth of such incident involving a mosque in the state of Minnesota," he said.

No one has been arrested. Police released the photo of the suspect, and are asking the community for any information about the incident.

Police release photos of the suspect. Minneapolis Police Department

Minneapolis police are investigating whether the burglary and property damage was motivated by hate or bias.

