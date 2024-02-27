Watch CBS News
18-year-old injured in Uptown Minneapolis shooting

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — An 18-year-old man suffered survivable injuries in a shooting on Lake Street in Minneapolis Monday night, according to police. 

The man was shot on the 1300 block of West Lake Street just before 10:30 p.m., the Minneapolis Police Department said, but when officers arrived, he wasn't there. He later showed up at Hennepin Healthcare with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

There have been 43 people wounded by gunfire in Minneapolis so far this year, according to the city's crime statistics. That's down nearly 19% from last year at this time. Reports of shots fired are also down year-to-date.

First published on February 27, 2024 / 10:59 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

