18-year-old injured in Uptown Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — An 18-year-old man suffered survivable injuries in a shooting on Lake Street in Minneapolis Monday night, according to police.

The man was shot on the 1300 block of West Lake Street just before 10:30 p.m., the Minneapolis Police Department said, but when officers arrived, he wasn't there. He later showed up at Hennepin Healthcare with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

There have been 43 people wounded by gunfire in Minneapolis so far this year, according to the city's crime statistics. That's down nearly 19% from last year at this time. Reports of shots fired are also down year-to-date.