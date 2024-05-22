Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

17-year-old girl dies from injuries suffered in off-road vehicle crash

By Chloe Rosen

DULUTH, Minn. — A 17-year-old girl died weeks later from injuries she suffered in an off-road vehicle crash earlier this month. 

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, the crash originally happened on May 6 around 10 p.m. The 17-year-old girl died on May 19.

The sheriff's office says that four riders were on the same machine when it crashed near North Pike Lake Road and Helm Road. All suffered injuries from the crash. 

The other three riders, two women aged 18 and 23, and a 27-year-old man were taken to hospitals in Duluth. Officials say that at the time of the crash, their injuries were non-life-threatening. 

Alcohol is believed to be a factor and the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is investigating. 

Chloe Rosen

First published on May 22, 2024 / 3:35 PM CDT

