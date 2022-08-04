17-year-old charged in fatal shooting at downtown Minneapolis light rail station

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 17-year-old boy from St. Paul was charged Thursday in connection to a shooting at a downtown Minneapolis light rail station that left a 15-year-old dead.

The boy faces second-degree intentional murder charges, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office says.

Police arrived at the scene of the Nicollet Mall Station around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, where they found the 15-year-old boy lying on the platform surrounded by blood. Officers and a bystander tried to provide medical care, but the boy was declared dead at the scene.

The county attorney's office says police found a discharged cartridge casing next to the boy's body. After viewing Metro Transit footage, police spoke to a bus driver who said an individual matching the suspect's description had just gotten off the bus.

Police searched the area and found the suspect. He was carrying a handgun that was the same caliber as the discharged casing at the scene, and admitted to shooting the victim, the county attorney's office says.

The teen will make his first court appearance Thursday afternoon. Prosecutors will seek to have him tried as an adult.