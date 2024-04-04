Watch CBS News
17-year-old accused of bringing gun to Burnsville High School

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — A 17-year-old student was charged on Thursday after he allegedly brought a gun to Burnsville High School.

The teenager is charged with a dangerous weapons violation, as well as possession of a firearm by an ineligible person — both felony-level offenses. 

Documents state that police got a call from Burnsville High School around 10:45 a.m. reporting that a gun was brought to the school. 

Students said that they saw a video of the teen with a gun in one of the school bathrooms. Police found him and brought him to the dean's office, where they searched his backpack and found a handgun with a fully loaded magazine.

The teen said he bought the gun from a man he did not know so he could be protected at school. Documents say that no specific threats were directed at him, and the teen did not threaten any other students.

"I'm grateful for the Burnsville Police Department's quick and timely response to this incident," said Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena. "I also commend how the staff members at Burnsville High School immediately reacted to the situation." 

The teen was taken into custody. He'll make his next court appearance on April 16.

First published on April 4, 2024 / 3:34 PM CDT

