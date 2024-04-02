Watch CBS News
Burnsville High School student arrested after gun found in backpack

By Riley Moser

By Riley Moser

BURNSVILLE, Minn.  — Police arrested a high school student who allegedly brought a gun to a south metro school on Tuesday.

The Burnsville Police Department says it received a call around 10:40 a.m. from Burnsville High School reporting it was suspected two students had guns.

Staff at the school had already confirmed one of the students had a gun in their backpack but believed a second student also had a gun, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, officers confirmed the gun confiscated by school staff to be real and loaded. Police say officers were unable to find a second gun.

BPD says the suspects did not threaten students or staff and no shots were fired.

The student with the gun was arrested. A second suspect was briefly detained but released once officers confirmed they did not have a gun.

School officials say they are working with BPD to investigate the incident.

"I'm thankful for the students who brought this to our attention and for the quick responses from staff and our partners in the police department," Principal Jesús Sandoval said.

The school did not enter a lockdown during the incident.

First published on April 2, 2024 / 7:42 PM CDT

