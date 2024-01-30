16-year-old driver dies several days after crashing into tree near Chaska

LOUISVILLE TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A 16-year-old Shakopee boy died of his injuries less than a week after he crashed a vehicle into a tree, according to officials.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office says the single-vehicle crash occurred around 9 p.m. Wednesday on Townline Avenue near Autumn Trailer in Louisville Township.

When deputies arrived, they found first responders removing the driver from a 2010 Mazda3 that was in a ditch.

Officials say the investigation has determined that the motorist was traveling northbound on Townline Avenue before crossing over into the southbound lane, entering the west ditch and crashing into a tree. The driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, was taken to Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis with life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office says the agency was notified on Monday that the teenager had died of his injuries.

Alcohol or drugs are not considered factors in the crash at this time. The victim was also wearing a seat belt.

"On behalf of the Scott County Sheriff's Office, I extend my deepest sympathies to the family of the young man who tragically lost his life in this incident. Our hearts go out to the community affected by this heartbreaking loss," Sheriff Luke Hennen said in a press release.

The crash is being investigated by the county sheriff's office, Minnesota State Patrol and Hennepin County medical examiner.

Louisville Township is located just south of Chaska.