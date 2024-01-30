Watch CBS News
Local News

16-year-old driver dies several days after crashing into tree near Chaska

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from Jan. 30, 2024
Morning headlines from Jan. 30, 2024 01:37

LOUISVILLE TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A 16-year-old Shakopee boy died of his injuries less than a week after he crashed a vehicle into a tree, according to officials.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office says the single-vehicle crash occurred around 9 p.m. Wednesday on Townline Avenue near Autumn Trailer in Louisville Township.

When deputies arrived, they found first responders removing the driver from a 2010 Mazda3 that was in a ditch.

Officials say the investigation has determined that the motorist was traveling northbound on Townline Avenue before crossing over into the southbound lane, entering the west ditch and crashing into a tree. The driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, was taken to Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis with life-threatening injuries.

MORE NEWS: BCA investigating after deputy tased man during attempted eviction in Willmar

The sheriff's office says the agency was notified on Monday that the teenager had died of his injuries.

Alcohol or drugs are not considered factors in the crash at this time. The victim was also wearing a seat belt.

"On behalf of the Scott County Sheriff's Office, I extend my deepest sympathies to the family of the young man who tragically lost his life in this incident. Our hearts go out to the community affected by this heartbreaking loss," Sheriff Luke Hennen said in a press release.

The crash is being investigated by the county sheriff's office, Minnesota State Patrol and Hennepin County medical examiner.

Louisville Township is located just south of Chaska. 

Cole Premo
1559230056268.jpg

Cole Premo is a web producer at WCCO.com. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.

First published on January 30, 2024 / 8:43 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.