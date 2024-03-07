Watch CBS News
SUV crashes through Minneapolis' Karmel Mall, injuring woman

By Stephen Swanson

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A woman was hurt after an SUV crashed into Minneapolis' Karmel Mall on Monday.

Police say it happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the mall, located a block north of East Lake Street on Pillsbury Avenue South.

The driver told police her brakes failed as she was leaving the parking ramp and she crashed through a wall.  

karmel-mall-crash.jpg
Abdifatah Osman

Security camera footage shows three people seated at a table when the SUV plows through, pinning two women against the wall. Several people then rush in to free the women.

Police say one of the women was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of her injuries isn't clear.

