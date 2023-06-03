Watch CBS News
Crime

15-year-old boy arrested in connection to Maple Grove Middle School bomb threat

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of June 2, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of June 2, 2023 01:31

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection to a bomb threat at a metro middle school on Thursday.

The Maple Grove Police Department says the boy is currently being held at the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center and has not been formally charged.

Police say they did not find any explosive devices or materials during their search of the school.

The building was evacuated and the remainder of classes and extracurriculars were canceled as a result of the threat.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 2, 2023 / 10:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.