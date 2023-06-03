15-year-old boy arrested in connection to Maple Grove Middle School bomb threat

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection to a bomb threat at a metro middle school on Thursday.

The Maple Grove Police Department says the boy is currently being held at the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center and has not been formally charged.

Police say they did not find any explosive devices or materials during their search of the school.

The building was evacuated and the remainder of classes and extracurriculars were canceled as a result of the threat.