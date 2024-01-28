15-year-old arrested after being injured in north Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — Police in Minneapolis are investigating after a 15-year-old was shot Sunday afternoon on the city's northside.

Officers were called to the 3700 block of Dupont Avenue North shortly before 3:30 p.m. on a ShotSpooter activation and reports of gunfire. They were also informed that a teen boy had arrived at North Memorial Medical Center with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.

Police say they believe that the teen was outside when shots were fired from a vehicle. Officers also recovered a stolen vehicle that had damage from gunfire.

After being released from the hospital, police arrested the teen for an outstanding probable cause pickup for robbery.

No other arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.