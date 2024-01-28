Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

15-year-old arrested after being injured in north Minneapolis shooting

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Jan. 28, 2024
WCCO digital update: Morning of Jan. 28, 2024 01:35

MINNEAPOLIS — Police in Minneapolis are investigating after a 15-year-old was shot Sunday afternoon on the city's northside.

Officers were called to the 3700 block of Dupont Avenue North shortly before 3:30 p.m. on a ShotSpooter activation and reports of gunfire. They were also informed that a teen boy had arrived at North Memorial Medical Center with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.

Police say they believe that the teen was outside when shots were fired from a vehicle. Officers also recovered a stolen vehicle that had damage from gunfire.

MORE NEWS: Family remembering victims of Coon Rapids triple homicide

After being released from the hospital, police arrested the teen for an outstanding probable cause pickup for robbery.

No other arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on January 28, 2024 / 9:47 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.