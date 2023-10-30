15 hurt, 2 critically in mass shooting at Halloween party on Chicago's West Side

One in custody after mass shooting at Chicago Halloween party leaves 15 injured One in custody after mass shooting at Chicago Halloween party leaves 15 injured 03:01

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An investigation is underway after multiple people were hospitalized following a mass shooting on the city's West Side overnight.

It's the second mass shooting of the weekend. This one happened just after 1 a.m. near Pulaski and 13th Street in North Lawndale.

At least 15 people were hurt. The Chicago Fire Department said it transported at least seven people to area hospitals. At one point, a person was being taken away on a stretcher.

Police said a suspect was captured a short distance away and placed into custody. A handgun was also recovered.

A witness in the front of the building said a fight broke out in the back at a Halloween party there. Things quickly escalated when one man was rejected entry at the door following the DJ's announcement the party was coming to an end.

"They told him he couldn't come in, and he must have gone to his car and come back and started shooting," said Andre Williams.

Tywon Tunscall, a local comedian, says he was inside when shots rang out.

"Gunfire everywhere. Shots fired. Everybody ducked. Everybody screaming, 'Ahhh.' I was screaming, too. I was trying to help people and cover people," said Tunscall.

Instagram video shows the small venue was packed.

Kaylon Moses, otherwise known as Skinbone, is a well known comedian with a big following on social media. He says he promoted the party.

Moses said the suspect drank too much, and security kicked him out.

"Instead of just taking his L or losing from security, he went to the car and came back, which I still don't understand, why he came back and just aimed at anybody," said Moses.

The ages of the victims range from 26 to 53. Two people, a 26-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man, were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. Thirteen others are in good condition.

Police say the venue has a history of throwing unlicensed events.

"After the Chicago Police Department concludes its investigation and gives clearance, BACP and our partners will investigate. If violations are found, we do not hestitate to issue various types of enforcement actions," said Ivan Capifali, 1st deputy commissioner with Business Affairs and Consumer Protection.

Moses said they initally planned to have the party at another location, but it was shut down and moved to this location.

"I was not over control of the locations. I'm really just the face. I come and do my job. All my fans want to see us and see me," he said.

Surveillance video shows the aftermath of the shooting, including people running to their cars and then taking off.

Moses said he was just inches away from getting shot.

"The first shot was just two inches from my face," he said. "I was sitting by the front door.I shouldn't have been sitting right there, but that's where you come in and everybody greets you."

Moses said what makes matters worse is the event was supposed to be a peace party. He said he feels obligated to apologize to those who attended the event.

Police say they will open an emergency assistance center Tuesday for those affected by this mass shooting as well as anyone affected by gun violence.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson released the following statement calling for gun reform:

Early this morning, there was an alleged act of retaliation at a Halloween party in the North Lawndale community that left 15 people injured. Initial reports indicate that the suspect was asked to leave the gathering before returning and senselessly opening fire. Chicago police responded to the shooting and with the assistance of those in attendance, quickly apprehended the offender. As with all acts of gun violence in our city, my heart is with the victims, families and communities impacted. The Community Safety Coordination Center will ensure that victims and survivors have the resources they need to address trauma, and my office will continue to mobilize the full force of government in working with City agencies, community-based partners, faith leaders and others to reduce the number of guns on Chicago streets and bring safety to our neighborhoods and families. Sadly, mass casualty events like these are not exclusive to the City of Chicago. This Halloween weekend alone, 11 people were killed in 12 mass shootings across the country from Tampa to Texarkana. This comes on the heels of last week's devastating mass shooting in Maine. The proliferation of high-powered artillery is tearing the fabric of our nation, and as long as I am mayor, Chicago will continue to lead the call for common sense gun reform to bring safety to all communities.

This is the second mass shooting of the weekend. On Saturday morning, a woman was left critically hurt, and three men were also wounded after leaving a gathering near Hanson Park on the city's West Side.

No arrests were made in that shooting.