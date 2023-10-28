Mass shooting near park on Chicago's West Side leaves 4 hurt, 1 critically

CHICAGO (CBS) – Four people were hospitalized following a mass shooting near a park on the city's West Side Saturday morning.

Chicago police say a group was leaving a gathering around 12:47 a.m., in the 2000 block of North Lorel Avenue, when an unknown car driving northbound approached, and someone inside fired multiple shots in the crowd's direction.

An 18-year-old woman was shot in her right leg and left thigh and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A 22-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and a 27-year-old man was also struck in the right leg and left thigh. Both were taken to Stroger in good condition.

The fourth victim, a 19-year-old man, was shot in the left ankle and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No arrests were made.

Area 5 detectives are investigating.