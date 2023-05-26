Watch CBS News
14-year-old charged in connection to shooting near downtown Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 14-year-old has been charged in connection to the shooting death of a man near downtown Minneapolis last month.

Christopher Bennett, 32, was shot in the head on the 1800 block of Nicollet Avenue on the afternoon of April 18. He died days later.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office confirms the juvenile was charged on April 27 with one count of murder in the third degree and three counts of assault in the second degree.

The HCAO says it cannot release more details of the case since the suspect is under the age of 16.

First published on May 25, 2023 / 8:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

