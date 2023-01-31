13-year-old angler wins Brainerd ice fishing contest

How to get started with ice fishing

How to get started with ice fishing

BRAINERD, Minn. -- A 13-year-old Minnesota boy is the winner of the 33rd annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza.

On Saturday, the organization announced that Zac Padrnos caught a 9.45-pound walleye in the early afternoon. He was fishing in about 50 feet of water with a tungsten jib and 3-pound test line.

Brainerd, MN –Despite the chilly weather in the lakes area, the Brainerd Jaycees experienced a smashing success on... Posted by Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza on Saturday, January 28, 2023

"He felt a hit of what he thought was a tullibee, but in the end with adrenaline running he ended up reeling in a fish of a lifetime, a walleye," the event said in a Facebook post.

According to the organization's preliminary estimates, there were nearly 12,000 people in attendance for what it calls the "world's largest charitable ice fishing tournament."

Padrnos had his choice of cash options or a truck - he picked the truck, a Ford F150. The organization says his guardians will assume responsibility for the vehicle.

Extravaganza Friends!! Check out Zac in all his FORD glory at Mills Automotive Group!! Way to go Zac, you showed us... Posted by Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza on Monday, January 30, 2023

The event first began in 1991.